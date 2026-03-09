NASA, O.P.M. announces NASA Force with hopes of recruiting top talent for U.S. Space Program

NASA Force will identify and place high-impact technical talent into mission-critical roles supporting NASA’s exploration, research, and advanced technology priorities, ensuring the agency has the cutting-edge expertise needed to maintain U.S. leadership in space.

Tech Force, led by OPM, was established to recruit elite technical professionals into federal service, embed them at partner agencies to modernize systems, accelerate innovation, and strengthen mission delivery. NASA Force represents a focused expansion of that effort, tailored to the unique technical demands of space exploration and aerospace research.

According to NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman: “NASA Force will help us attract the next generation of innovators and technical experts who are ready to solve the toughest challenges in exploration, science, and aerospace technology. This partnership strengthens our workforce and helps ensure the United States remains the global leader in space.”

The launch of NASA Force builds on the growing momentum of the US Tech Force initiative, which has attracted strong interest from early- and mid-career technologists eager to apply their skills to public service.

Applications will be live soon, and those interested are encouraged to follow ‘@USTechForce’ on ‘X’ for possible updates.

