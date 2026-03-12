NASA hosting an Artemis II Flight Readiness Review Update

MERRITT ISLAND, FLA. — NASA plans to host a news conference on Thursday, March 12th, to highlight progress toward their Artemis II crewed mission around the Moon.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The media briefing will take place from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, after the conclusion of an Artemis II Flight Readiness Review.

READ: NASA plans to share Artemis II Flight Readiness Review Update.

The news conference will stream live on the agency’s YouTube channel.

NASA participants include:

Lori Glaze - Acting Associate Administrator - Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate.

John Honeycutt - Chair - Artemis II Mission Management Team.

Shawn Quinn - Manager - Exploration Ground Systems Program.

Norm Knight - Director - Flight Operations Directorate.

NASA is continuing their work on the S.L.S. (Space Launch System) rocket, and Orion spacecraft, in NASA Kennedy’s Vehicle Assembly Building; before a second rollout to the launch pad later this month, ahead of a potential launch in April.

To learn more about the Artemis program, visit: HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group