News

NASA hosting an Artemis II Flight Readiness Review Update

NASA will host their news conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 12th, to highlight progress toward the Artemis II crewed mission around the Moon.

By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk
NASA Artemis II Lunar Rocket. NASA’s crawler-transporter 2, carrying the agency’s Artemis II SLS (Space Launch System) rocket with the Orion spacecraft, arrives Feb. 25, 2026, inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to troubleshoot the flow of helium to the rocket’s upper stage, the interim cryogenic propulsion stage. Once complete, the SLS rocket will roll back to Launch Complex 39B to prepare to launch four astronauts around the Moon and back for the Artemis II test flight. Credit: NASA/Cory Huston (NASA)
By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk

MERRITT ISLAND, FLA. — NASA plans to host a news conference on Thursday, March 12th, to highlight progress toward their Artemis II crewed mission around the Moon.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The media briefing will take place from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, after the conclusion of an Artemis II Flight Readiness Review.

READ: NASA plans to share Artemis II Flight Readiness Review Update.

The news conference will stream live on the agency’s YouTube channel.

NASA participants include:

Lori Glaze - Acting Associate Administrator - Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate.

John Honeycutt - Chair - Artemis II Mission Management Team.

Shawn Quinn - Manager - Exploration Ground Systems Program.

Norm Knight - Director - Flight Operations Directorate.

NASA is continuing their work on the S.L.S. (Space Launch System) rocket, and Orion spacecraft, in NASA Kennedy’s Vehicle Assembly Building; before a second rollout to the launch pad later this month, ahead of a potential launch in April.

To learn more about the Artemis program, visit: HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Jeremy Goldman

Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk

Penn State broadcast journalist, class of 2025, with a minor in sports studies, & a John Curley Center Certification.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos