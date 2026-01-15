NASA has their rollout scheduled for upcoming Artemis missions

Florida — Rollout is expected no earlier than January 17, 2026, with the journey taking up to 12 hours.

In hopes of beginning crucial final integration, system-wide testing. Also, their launch rehearsals will be conducted, before the mission window opens in February, 2026.

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will be moved from the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, in Merrit Island, Florida.

Artemis II crew Official crew portrait for Artemis II, from left: NASA Astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen. (Josh Valcarcel – NASA – Johnson Space Center)

The fully assembled SLS rocket, and Orion spacecraft for Artemis II, will be carrying astronauts: Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, & Jeremy Hansen.

As a general rule, up to four launch attempts may be attempted within the approximate week of opportunities that exist within a launch period.

While NASA, prepares for its first crewed mission beyond Earth orbit in more than 50 years, the 10-day Artemis II test flight is the first crewed flight under NASA’s Artemis campaign.

