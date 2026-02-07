NASA has awarded more than $5 million to 29 institutions, nationwide to expand (S.T.E.M.) learning

ORLANDO, Fla. — The institutions and their proposed projects were selected for NASA’s STEM Innovator, as well as the Community Anchor Awards.

These organizations collaborate with libraries, after-school programs, and youth-serving groups to provide sustainable learning opportunities that inspire future innovators.

Awardees for STEM Innovators act as regional hubs, building partnerships and networks to advance innovative informal STEM education practices. NASA selected 18 institutions to receive nearly $4.5 million in cooperative agreements to help deliver NASA STEM experiences to broad regional audiences. The selected institutions are:

STEM Innovator Awards -

Orlando Science Center, Inc., Florida



Advanced Methods in Innovation, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio



The American Museum of Natural History, New York



Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, Inc., Indiana



Discovery Center of Springfield, Inc., Springfield, Missouri



Discovery Place, Inc., Charlotte, North Carolina



Fab Lab, El Paso, Texas



Hawaii Science and Technology Museum, Hilo, Hawaii



Liberty Science Center, Inc., Jersey City, New Jersey



Montshire Museum of Science, Inc., Norwich, Vermont



Mount Washington Observatory, North Conway, New Hampshire



National Space Grant Foundation, Inc., San Juan, Puerto Rico



The Regents of The University of California, Berkeley, California



Space for Teachers, Inc., Kenosha, Wisconsin



Space Science Institute, Boulder, Colorado



Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, Texas



Universities Space Research Association, Washington



University of Montana, Missoula, Montana

Community Anchor awardees serve as a local resource, with projects created to introduce NASA content and opportunities to varied audiences. The agency selected 11 institutions to receive more than $547,000 in grants to help bring their projects to life and create new connections between their communities and NASA. The selected institutions are:

Community Anchor Awards -

Children’s Museum of Idaho, Inc., Meridian, Idaho



Connecticut Science Center, Inc., Hartford, Connecticut



The Da Vinci Discovery Center of Science and Technology, Inc., Allentown, Pennsylvania



Exploration Place, Inc., Wichita, Kansas



Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, Inc., Waltham, Massachusetts



Hawaii Keiki Museum, Waikoloa, Hawaii



Lykens Valley Children’s Museum, Elizabethville, Pennsylvania



Memphis Museums, Inc., Tennessee



National Space Science & Technology Institute, Colorado Springs, Colorado



Sciencenter Discovery Museum, Ithaca, New York



STEM Flights, Stephenson, Virginia

The awards are funded through the agency’s Next Generation STEM project, part of NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement, which creates innovative resources and hands-on experiences designed to ignite curiosity in STEM and help students discover pathways into the aerospace workforce.

For the latest NASA STEM events, activities, and news, visit: HERE.

