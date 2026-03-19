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NASA Finalizes Rollout of their Lunar Rocket Artemis II

The Artemis II crew entered quarantine at 5 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday, in Houston, to ensure they stay healthy leading up to launch.

By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk
Artemis II NASA’s Artemis II SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and Orion spacecraft, secured to the mobile launcher, stands vertical inside the Vehicle Assembly building on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, as preparations continue for rollout to Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Artemis II test flight will take Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialist Christina Koch from NASA, and Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen from the CSA (Canadian Space Agency), around the Moon and back to Earth with launch opportunities beginning in April 2026. NASA/Kim Shiflett (NASA)
By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk

MERRITT ISLAND, FLA. — NASA’s crawler-transporter 2 will carry the 11-million-pound stack, including the mobile launcher, at about 1 mph along the four-mile route from Kennedy’s Vehicle Assembly Building to the launch pad.

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The journey, which can take up to 12 hours, will be streamed on NASA’s You Tube channel.

READ: NASA Finalizes Artemis II Rollout, Crew Begins Quarantine.

The time of rollout is subject to change if additional time is needed for technical preparations or weather accommodations. Engineers are targeting 8 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, March 19th, to start rolling the Artemis II SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, and Orion spacecraft to Launch Pad 39B, at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center, in Florida.

READ: NASA Reassessing Artemis II Rollout as Ground Teams Make Up Time.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with C.S.A. (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, will limit their exposure to others for the next week in Houston, before flying to Kennedy approximately five days before launch, to continue their quarantine from the astronaut crew quarters there.

Both activities are key milestones on the way to a launch as early as: Wednesday, April 1st.

The early April launch window includes opportunities through Monday, April 6th, as well as Thursday, April 30th.

Learn more about NASA’s Artemis campaign: HERE.

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Jeremy Goldman

Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk

Penn State broadcast journalist, class of 2025, with a minor in sports studies, & a John Curley Center Certification.



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