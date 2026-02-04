News

NASA and the Department of Energy to Develop Lunar Surface Reactor by 2030.

By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk
MOON NUCLEAR REACTOR U.S. Department of Energy, (D.O.E.), announced a renewed commitment to their longstanding partnership to support the research and development of a fission surface power system for use on the Moon under the Artemis campaign. WDBO's NASA Correspondent Jeremy Goldman w/ more...
Florida — A recently signed memorandum of understanding between the agencies solidifies this collaboration and advances President Trump’s vision of American space superiority by deploying nuclear reactors on the Moon and in orbit.

Which includes the development of a lunar surface reactor by 2030. This effort ensures the United States leads the world in space exploration, security, and commerce.

The reactor, targeting at least 10–40 kilowatts, will support lunar surface operations, mining, and habitats, operating independently of sunlight.

The agencies’ joint effort to develop, fuel, authorize, and ready a lunar surface reactor for launch builds upon more than 50 years of successful collaboration in support of space exploration, technology development, and the strengthening of our national security.

