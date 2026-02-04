NASA and the Department of Energy to Develop Lunar Surface Reactor by 2030.

Florida — A recently signed memorandum of understanding between the agencies solidifies this collaboration and advances President Trump’s vision of American space superiority by deploying nuclear reactors on the Moon and in orbit.

Which includes the development of a lunar surface reactor by 2030. This effort ensures the United States leads the world in space exploration, security, and commerce.

The reactor, targeting at least 10–40 kilowatts, will support lunar surface operations, mining, and habitats, operating independently of sunlight.

Future missions will reach farther, stay longer, and take on more ambitious goals.



The agencies’ joint effort to develop, fuel, authorize, and ready a lunar surface reactor for launch builds upon more than 50 years of successful collaboration in support of space exploration, technology development, and the strengthening of our national security.

