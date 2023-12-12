MUST SEE: Yamaha unveils futuristic electric motorcycle concept without handlebars

Electric motorcycles are making their debut in the market, aligning with the growing popularity of electric cars—a trend that shouldn’t catch consumers off guard. However, what may surprise them is the concept of an electric motorcycle devoid of handlebars. Yamaha, the Japanese company, has recently revealed conceptual designs for such a vehicle.

The Yamaha Motoroid 2 boasts self-balancing capabilities, eliminating traditional handlebars in favor of two firm hand grips designed primarily for stability, offering riders something to hold onto to prevent falls.

There’s speculation from Electrek suggesting that the Yamaha Motoroid 2 not only achieves self-balancing but might also be envisioned as a potentially riderless vehicle, capable of navigating itself without any human intervention.

Yamaha unveils futuristic electric motorcycle concept without handlebars, resembling scenes from a sci-fi film

