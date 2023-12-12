News

MUST SEE: Yamaha unveils futuristic electric motorcycle concept without handlebars

By Joe Kelley

Yamaha unveils futuristic electric motorcycle concept without handlebars, resembling scenes from a sci-fi film

By Joe Kelley

Electric motorcycles are making their debut in the market, aligning with the growing popularity of electric cars—a trend that shouldn’t catch consumers off guard. However, what may surprise them is the concept of an electric motorcycle devoid of handlebars. Yamaha, the Japanese company, has recently revealed conceptual designs for such a vehicle.

The Yamaha Motoroid 2 boasts self-balancing capabilities, eliminating traditional handlebars in favor of two firm hand grips designed primarily for stability, offering riders something to hold onto to prevent falls.

There’s speculation from Electrek suggesting that the Yamaha Motoroid 2 not only achieves self-balancing but might also be envisioned as a potentially riderless vehicle, capable of navigating itself without any human intervention.

Yamaha unveils futuristic electric motorcycle concept without handlebars, resembling scenes from a sci-fi film

©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!