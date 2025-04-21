Mushrooms recalled nationwide over listeria fears

A nationwide recall has been issued for a popular mushroom product due to potential Listeria contamination.

Harvest NYC Inc is recalling its 200-gram packages of Enoki Mushrooms sold under the Hofood99 Inc brand.

The recall was initiated after samples from a store in Buffalo, New York, tested positive for the bacteria during analysis by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Laboratory.

While no illnesses have been reported, Listeria can cause serious health risks, especially for vulnerable populations.

Consumers who purchased the affected product between January 11 and January 31, 2025, are advised to discard it or return it to the store for a refund.

For more information, contact Harvest NYC Inc at 718-596-0777.

©2025 Cox Media Group