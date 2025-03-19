Movies and TV shows casting in Orlando

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Orlando, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Thin Pink Line'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Amanda (lead, female, 30-44)

--- Mark (lead, male, 30-44)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Realtor's Remorse'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Talia (lead, female, 18-29)

--- Ray (lead, male, 30-45)

--- Margot (lead, female, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Bitter Blood'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Olivia (lead, female, 18-29)

--- Katharine (lead, female, 40-55)

--- Danny (lead, male, 40-55)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Florida Man'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Claire (lead, female, 18-22)

--- David Ross (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Andy Popp (supporting, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'This Cat Bites Back'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Angie (supporting, female, 30-50)

--- Amber (supporting, female, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Kindness Effect'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Deputy Bob Baker (lead, male, 45-65)

--- Arlene Mason (lead, female, 45-65)

--- Greg Mason (lead, male, 30-44)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Mob Mentality' Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Waiter/Waitress (Small Speaking Role) (day player, female, male, 30-50)

--- Call Girls (background extra, female, 18-40)

--- Client or John (background extra, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Ongoing Docu-Drama'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Recurring Role (lead, 18-100)

--- Writer/Creator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'A Simple Offer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Victoria Thompson (lead, female, 30-44)

--- Noah (lead, male, 18-18)

--- Eddie (lead, male, 45-70)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Keys To Love'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Editor (crew)

--- Rayna (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Director of Photography (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Jacksonville, Florida; Gainesville, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Minidrama Digital Soap Opera'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Catherine / Olivia (lead, female, 18-50)

--- James / Kim (lead, male, 18-50)

--- Mary / Mia (lead, female, 16-50)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

