Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Monster Season 3'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Background w/ Shaved/Bald Heads (background extra, 18-60)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Woodstock, Illinois; Momence, Illinois

'Indie Period Drama Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Penny (lead, female, 22-28)

--- James (supporting, male, 24-30)

--- Barb (supporting, female, 22-28)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Tuckerton, New Jersey; New York City, New York

'500 Pearl'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (supporting, female, 25-38)

--- Boyle (supporting, male, 35-65)

--- Nikki (lead, female, 25-38)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Canoga Park, California; Los Angeles, California

'Cult College'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kylie (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Trevor (supporting, male, 18-25)

--- Jacqui (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois

'Bluff'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'Christmas Miracle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Teenager Cindy ( young adult) (lead, female, 12-31)

--- Young Cindy (lead, female, 7-18)

--- Young Adult Sam (lead, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Solvang, California; Los Angeles, California; Duarte, California

'Horror Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Anais (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Untitled Rom Com'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 29-36)

--- Julia (lead, female, 22-29)

- Average hourly rate: $36

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'Mental'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Tatiana (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Donnie Darrington (supporting, male, 30-50)

--- Robin (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $104

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Petty Crimes - Feature Film/News Thriller'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Angel (supporting, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Studio City, California

'No Sweat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jackie (supporting, female, 25-33)

--- Washington (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Gas Station Attendant (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'My Own Devices'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hannah (supporting, female, 20-29)

--- Liam (Male Lead) (lead, male, 20-29)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; West Palm Beach, Florida

'Dead Fred'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Fred (lead, male, 18-40)

--- Jane (day player, female, 25-40)

--- Lily (supporting, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

'Belle & Beau'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beau (lead, 25-25)

--- Belle (lead, 21-21)

--- Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

'Fortune of Bay'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Isabella Kingsley (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Mike Monroe (lead, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Newport Beach, California; Los Angeles, California

'A Slice of Love'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Holland Black (lead, male, 18-35)

--- Haley (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: La Puente, California

'Dark Night'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenifer (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Alex (lead, male, 22-30)

--- David (lead, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California

'The Opera'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Event guests (background extra, 18-70)

--- Kehlani (voiceover, female, 37-100)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Van Nuys, California

'Friday Night Live' Comedy Skit - Pilot'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Non Celebrity Roles (lead, 25-70)

--- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (lead, male, 35-65)

--- Elon Musk (lead, male, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.