Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'What I Left Behind'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, 18-25)

--- Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $93

- Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Columbus, Georgia; Naples, Florida; Augusta, Georgia; Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'My Queen Mom Rules'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- PARTY GUESTS (background extra, 20-50)

--- OFFICE WORKERS (background extra, 20-50)

--- BODYGUARDS (background extra, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'"Day 1: Real-time" Producers & Key Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Various Lead Roles (lead, 18-65)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: West Hollywood, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Imperium Wars'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Andrea Constantinopolous (supporting, female, 13-16)

--- Frederick Palmer (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Charlotte Regina Constantinopolous (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Greeley, Colorado

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Jogger'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ari (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Alex (day player, male, 18-25)

--- Emily (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Norwalk, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Whispers in the Walls'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nurse (day player, female, 23-50)

--- Police Officer (background extra, male, 30-60)

--- Rose (supporting, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'72 Hours'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Club Goers (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Jersey City, New Jersey; Morristown, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Wrinkled Minds'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Male character 1 (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Male character 2 (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $49

- Casting locations: Jersey City, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Electric Love'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lucy (lead, female, 17-18)

--- James (lead, male, 17-18)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Club Lax'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Josh (supporting, male, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Syracuse, New York; Randolph, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Circle in the Sky'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Vengeance for Hire'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Carey Hilton (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Zack (supporting, 30-40)

--- Gloria Benson (supporting, female, 31-44)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Bluff'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Asherah: A Love Odyssey - Episode One - Flashbacks'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ariel: Age-19 (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Asherah: Age-18 (lead, female, 18-23)

--- Miguel: Age-20 (lead, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia; Savannah, Georgia; Miami, Florida; Naples, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Crown by Blood'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Victoria (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Alex (lead, 21-28)

--- Steve (lead, 30-43)

- Average hourly rate: $175

- Casting locations: Boca Raton, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'American Classic,' MGM+ Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Restaurant Patrons (NON-SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Summit, New Jersey; Morristown, New Jersey

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Walkaround'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Molly (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

- Learn more about the feature film here

'72 Hours'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High End Club Bouncers (background extra, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Jersey City, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

