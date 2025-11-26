Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: England, Arkansas; Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Space Before'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jane (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Max (supporting, male, 20-45)

--- Elena (lead, female, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Work From Home'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt (supporting, male, 18-35)

--- Daisy (supporting, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'Untitled Feature Film Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ron (day player, male, 35-60)

--- Kiki Splendid Frederic (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Sty Sydney (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $93

- Casting locations: Columbus, Georgia; Naples, Florida; Miami, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

'Chronovisor'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beatrice (lead, female, 40-70)

--- Librarian (day player, 40-100)

--- Young Academic (day player, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'72 Hours'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Club Goers (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Drama/Thriller Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)

--- Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Daniel (supporting, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Rochester, New York; Atlanta, Georgia; Buffalo, New York; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Lovers & Angels'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jennifer (lead, female, 23-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

guruXOX // Shutterstock

'Gum'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'"Day 1: Real-time" Producers & Key Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Various Lead Roles (lead, 18-65)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: West Hollywood, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Night Driver'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 18-100)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Go-Go Dancers/Drag Queens (background extra, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

'Philly'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Girl Dancer (day player, female, 18-30)

--- Horse Riders (day player, male, 15-30)

--- Tattoo Face Clown Guys (day player, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

'Asherah: A Love Odyssey - Episode One - Flashbacks'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ariel: Age-19 (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Miguel: Age-20 (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Asherah: Age-18 (lead, female, 18-23)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Augusta, Georgia; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'The Seam'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Heather (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Isaac (lead, male, 21-28)

--- Ben (lead, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Princeton Junction, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.