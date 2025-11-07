The most expensive neighborhoods in Jacksonville

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Jacksonville metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Marsh Landing (Palm Valley, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,900,000 |

Median days on market

: 93 days

12326 Arbor Dr, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

- List price: $965,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,893

- See 12326 Arbor Dr, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 on Redfin.com

145 Deer Haven Dr, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

- List price: $1,599,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,889

- See 145 Deer Haven Dr, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 on Redfin.com

161 Indian Cove Ln, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

- List price: $1,499,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,713

- See 161 Indian Cove Ln, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 on Redfin.com

9050 Marsh View Ct, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

- List price: $2,350,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,030

- See 9050 Marsh View Ct, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 on Redfin.com

#2. Holiday Harbors (Jacksonville, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,475,000 |

Median days on market

: 84 days

14068 Pine Island Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32224

- List price: $630,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,110

- See 14068 Pine Island Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32224 on Redfin.com

14073 Pine Island Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32224

- List price: $1,324,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,356

- See 14073 Pine Island Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32224 on Redfin.com

14410 Pelican Bay Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32224

- List price: $500,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,837

- See 14410 Pelican Bay Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32224 on Redfin.com

14436 Pelican Bay Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32224

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,597

- See 14436 Pelican Bay Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32224 on Redfin.com

#3. Sawgrass Country Club (Sawgrass, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,325,000 |

Median days on market

: 83 days

1506 Birkdale Ln, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

- List price: $1,590,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,394

- See 1506 Birkdale Ln, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 on Redfin.com

328 Deer Run Dr S, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

- List price: $625,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,741

- See 328 Deer Run Dr S, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 on Redfin.com

447 Osprey Pt, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

- List price: $2,290,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,814

- See 447 Osprey Pt, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 on Redfin.com

9996 Sawgrass Dr E, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

- List price: $719,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,845

- See 9996 Sawgrass Dr E, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 on Redfin.com

#4. Twenty Mile (Nocatee, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,050,000 |

Median days on market

: 63 days

174 Beartooth Trl, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

- List price: $849,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,503

- See 174 Beartooth Trl, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 on Redfin.com

252 Eagle Rock Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

- List price: $864,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,603

- See 252 Eagle Rock Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 on Redfin.com

52 Eagle Rock Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

- List price: $749,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,920

- See 52 Eagle Rock Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 on Redfin.com

57 Bent Trl, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

- List price: $1,599,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,145

- See 57 Bent Trl, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 on Redfin.com

#5. Oyster Bay (Yulee, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,045,068 |

Median days on market

: 72 days

96026 Park Pl, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

- List price: $1,165,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,261

- See 96026 Park Pl, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 on Redfin.com

96332 Light Wind Dr, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

- List price: $740,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,773

- See 96332 Light Wind Dr, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 on Redfin.com

96513 Soap Creek Dr, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

- List price: $890,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,404

- See 96513 Soap Creek Dr, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 on Redfin.com

96606 Compass Point Dr, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

- List price: $999,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,715

- See 96606 Compass Point Dr, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.