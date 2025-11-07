The most expensive neighborhoods in Gainesville

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Gainesville metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Duckpond (Gainesville, FL)

Median sale price

: $522,600 |

Median days on market

: 40 days

110 NE 10Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

- List price: $218,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,000

- See 110 NE 10Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601 on Redfin.com

113 NE 7Th St, Gainesville, FL 32601

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,459

- See 113 NE 7Th St, Gainesville, FL 32601 on Redfin.com

335 NE 2Nd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,064

- See 335 NE 2Nd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601 on Redfin.com

708 E University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

- List price: $549,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,779

- See 708 E University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601 on Redfin.com

#2. University Park (Gainesville, FL)

Median sale price

: $422,000 |

Median days on market

: 46 days

1320 NW 3Rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32603

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 860

- See 1320 NW 3Rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32603 on Redfin.com

1401 NW 5Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32603

- List price: $1,350,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 3,300

- See 1401 NW 5Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32603 on Redfin.com

2626 NW 7Th Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607

- List price: $1,100,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,200

- See 2626 NW 7Th Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 on Redfin.com

813 NW 22Nd St, Gainesville, FL 32603

- List price: $539,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,242

- See 813 NW 22Nd St, Gainesville, FL 32603 on Redfin.com

#3. Haile Plantation (Gainesville, FL)

Median sale price

: $419,500 |

Median days on market

: 27 days

10000 SW 52Nd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32608

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,134

- See 10000 SW 52Nd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32608 on Redfin.com

5248 SW 97Th Way, Gainesville, FL 32608

- List price: $195,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,203

- See 5248 SW 97Th Way, Gainesville, FL 32608 on Redfin.com

5628 SW 104Th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32608

- List price: $489,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,756

- See 5628 SW 104Th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32608 on Redfin.com

9428 SW 39Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32608

- List price: $540,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,069

- See 9428 SW 39Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32608 on Redfin.com

#4. Northwood (Gainesville, FL)

Median sale price

: $262,500 |

Median days on market

: 22 days

3219 NW 41St Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,219

- See 3219 NW 41St Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 on Redfin.com

4726 NW 30Th St, Gainesville, FL 32605

- List price: $259,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,419

- See 4726 NW 30Th St, Gainesville, FL 32605 on Redfin.com

4802 NW 30Th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605

- List price: $289,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,700

- See 4802 NW 30Th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 on Redfin.com

4821 NW 37Th Dr, Gainesville, FL 32605

- List price: $320,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,334

- See 4821 NW 37Th Dr, Gainesville, FL 32605 on Redfin.com

#5. Pleasant Street Historic District (Gainesville, FL)

Median sale price

: $245,000 |

Median days on market

: 54 days

228 NW 4Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

- List price: $650,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,498

- See 228 NW 4Th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601 on Redfin.com

626 NW 3Rd St, Gainesville, FL 32601

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,210

- See 626 NW 3Rd St, Gainesville, FL 32601 on Redfin.com

709 NW 3Rd St, Gainesville, FL 32601

- List price: $235,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 930

- See 709 NW 3Rd St, Gainesville, FL 32601 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.