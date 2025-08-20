The most expensive homes sold in 2025 (so far)

Coastal Florida takes the cake for the most expensive home sale of 2025 so far, with a beachfront compound in Naples going for $133 million. It's followed by a Los Angeles estate, which fetched $110 million. Data from Redfin Real Estate, retrieved Aug. 11, shows that all of the most expensive sales of 2025 have gone for more than $55 million. The Sunshine State and the Golden State are home to the lion's share of ultra-luxury sales.

All in all, the Los Angeles area has been home to four of the most expensive sales of 2025 so far, and coastal Florida has been home to four more. An oceanfront estate in Hawai’i and a luxury duplex in Manhattan round out the top 10.

The most expensive home sales of 2025

The most expensive home sales of July

July’s highest-priced sale was the 55,000-square-foot “Spelling Manor” in Bel-Air, which sold for $110 million and tied for the second most expensive sale of the year. It was followed by oceanfront homes in Florida and Malibu. The sixth-priciest sale was a Martha’s Vineyard estate that once served as President Barack Obama’s summer residence.

Half of last month’s most expensive home sales were in Florida, four were in California, and one was in Massachusetts. All of them sold for more than $29 million.

Florida’s housing market has slowed significantly as soaring home insurance premiums and HOA fees — driven up by increasingly frequent natural disasters — push costs out of reach for many buyers. But it’s still a popular place for ultra-luxury homebuyers, who typically have the means to move or rebuild.

