Most Americans rate the U.S. economy poorly: Poll

A new poll from the Pew Research Center reveals that 76 percent of Americans believe economic conditions are poor or fair.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

It’s a slight increase from January 2024.

Rising costs and personal expenses are cited as the main reasons for this negative view, with 53 percent of respondents attributing worsening conditions to President Trump’s economic policies.

24 percent say he has made economic conditions better.

READ: The economy was a strength for Trump in his first term. Not anymore, according to recent polling

Additionally, 46 percent of those polled expect economic conditions to deteriorate by next year.

The poll also showed that Trump’s approval rating has reached its lowest point of his second term, with 43 percent approval.

A Washington Post poll showed 47 percent of Americans blame him and Republicans in Congress for the government shutdown.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group