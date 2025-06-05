More cucumber products recalled; salmonella outbreak expands

Albertsons Companies has issued a voluntary recall of multiple store-prepared Greek salad products across 12 states and Washington, D.C.

The recall also includes sliced cucumber trays and salsa.

Some of the salsa was sold under the brand name of Jean’s Classy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified the alert as a Class I recall due to a salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers from Florida’s Bedner Growers Company.

The salads were sold under various store brands in northeastern grocery chains, posing a serious health risk.

Consumers are urged to discard or return the affected products and monitor for symptoms of foodborne illness.

The FDA is investigating the outbreak, and additional recalls may be issued if more contaminated foods are identified.

©2025 Cox Media Group