Mom beats teen arguing with her daughter with Stanley cup

By Laurel Lee
A New York woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting a teenage girl who was arguing with her daughter.

It happened in Suffolk County, outside Brentwood High School.

The incident, captured on video, shows the mother hitting the 14-year-old girl repeatedly with a Stanley cup, causing her to suffer non-life-threatening injuries that required 17 stitches.

That video, recorded by a bystander, catches the 15-year-old’s mother telling her daughter, “Give me your Stanley” before attacking the 14-year-old.

“She threw a punch, beating me with a cup,” the girl told WNBC, saying she “saw blood all over my hands,”

The mother has been charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child and is scheduled to appear in court on September 3.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from an argument between the woman’s daughter and the victim, with the mother claiming her daughter was being bullied.

