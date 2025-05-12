News

May’s full ‘Flower Moon’ makes its debut

By Laurel Lee
Beautiful flowers Cherry blossom in spring and Full moon
Flower Moon FILE PHOTO: Monday's full moon is called the Flower Moon. (kampon - stock.adobe.com)
The Flower Moon, May’s full moon, reached peak illumination on Monday but will still appear full for several days.

This full moon is a Micromoon, making it appear smaller and dimmer than usual.

Micromoons occur when a full moon is farthest from Earth in its orbit, resulting in a 14% smaller and 30% dimmer appearance.

The Flower Moon nickname comes from the blooming flowers across North America this month, symbolizing growth and renewal.

May’s full moon has other names related to the season and animals, indicating warmer weather ahead.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac details specific moonrise times for ZIP codes across the U.S.

Astronomy enthusiasts can look forward to spotting planets like Venus, Saturn, Mars, and Jupiter in the sky this month, along with ongoing meteor showers.

