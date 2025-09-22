Many college students praise Cuba over U.S., poll shows: ‘American higher education is in trouble’

A recent poll conducted among college students revealed that a significant number of undergraduates prefer socialism over capitalism.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Results show 46% supporting the idea that socialist countries like Cuba offer a better economic model than the United States.

The survey also found that nearly 40% of students believe physical violence can be justified to silence hate speech.

Despite the majority praising socialism, only about 40% preferred to live under capitalism, while 36% chose socialism.

Six in 10 students who considered themselves “liberal” agreed that socialism was a better economic model than capitalism.

70% of students support rent control, but they disagreed with replacing private grocery stores with government-run grocers by a 47% to 42% margin.

The findings reflect a broader trend of declining support for capitalism and increasing favor for socialism among the US population, particularly among Democrats.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group