News

Man jailed 7 hours for DWI was really having stroke, lawsuit says

By Laurel Lee
(kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Laurel Lee

A Missouri man has filed a federal lawsuit after being wrongfully arrested for driving while intoxicated while actually having a stroke.

The man and his wife filed the lawsuit against twelve Greene County employees.

The arrest occurred when the man was pulled over in his job’s parking lot by a sheriff’s deputy, who suspected him of DWI despite a 0.000% blood alcohol content.

The man’s health deteriorated while in custody, including slurred speech, confusion, and declining motor skills.

He was eventually diagnosed with a cerebral stroke.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the man’s long-lasting health effects due to the denial or delay of proper medical care.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!