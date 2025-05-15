Man jailed 7 hours for DWI was really having stroke, lawsuit says

A Missouri man has filed a federal lawsuit after being wrongfully arrested for driving while intoxicated while actually having a stroke.

The man and his wife filed the lawsuit against twelve Greene County employees.

The arrest occurred when the man was pulled over in his job’s parking lot by a sheriff’s deputy, who suspected him of DWI despite a 0.000% blood alcohol content.

The man’s health deteriorated while in custody, including slurred speech, confusion, and declining motor skills.

He was eventually diagnosed with a cerebral stroke.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the man’s long-lasting health effects due to the denial or delay of proper medical care.

