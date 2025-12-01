Your next chance to win the massive Powerball jackpot is Monday night

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you tend to play the lottery once the prize is unusually high, you might consider buying a Powerball ticket.

No big winner since September means the Dec. 1 Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $740 million.

All you need to do is match all five numbers drawn, along with the Powerball.

The Florida Lottery said your odds of doing that are 1 in 292,201,338.

But your chances of winning a prize in general are much better, at 1 in 24.9.

