Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok is facing scrutiny as it was discovered that hundreds of thousands of user conversations were not as private as believed.

When users shared chat transcripts, Grok generated unique links that were indexed by Google, making them easily accessible.

Nearly 300,000 conversations were found online, raising concerns about privacy and trust in AI platforms.

Among the indexed transcripts were examples of users asking Grok to create a secure password, provide meal plans for weight loss, and answer detailed questions about medical conditions.

Experts warn of the implications of sensitive information being exposed and advise caution when using AI chatbots.

OpenAI recently faced backlash for ChatGPT conversations appearing in search engine results when shared by users, prompting them to clarify that user chats were private by default and required explicit opt-in to sharing.

The incidents serve as a reminder to be mindful of sharing personal information with such platforms.

