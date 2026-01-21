Young Trump voters are often even more conservative than rest of GOP, survey finds

A recent survey on the MAGA coalition revealed that younger members tend to be more conservative than their older counterparts, challenging the notion that younger people lean liberal.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The survey, based on 18,000 interviews, found that young Trump voters were more likely to hold traditional views on gender roles and religion, and were more moderate on certain issues compared to older Trump supporters.

The survey identified two main ideological voting blocs among Gen Z and Millennials, the “Reluctant Right” and “Mainline Republicans,” who often differed from the “MAGA Hardliner” and “Anti-Woke Conservative” groups.

Despite efforts to appeal to traditional values, polling suggests that President Trump and his allies are losing support among young voters (approval at 32 percent among 18-to-29-year-olds,) with disapproval of his job performance increasing among this demographic.

Younger Gen Z men, particularly those born between 2002 and 2007, may be even more anti-Trump, with research indicating that they oppose pieces of the Trump agenda such as ongoing ICE crackdowns and eliminating vaccine requirements.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group