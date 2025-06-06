Workers killed in Merritt Island crane collapse identified

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two construction workers who died after a crane collapsed in Merritt Island Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said the two workers were 34-year-old Isael Martinez of Haines City and 57-year-old Hector Pozos of Kissimmee.

According to deputies, the two workers were pouring a concrete column when the crane collapsed on top of them.

The sheriff’s office said Martinez was an employee of Baker Concrete, and Pozos was a day laborer who was also working for Baker Concrete.

Both men were taken to the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit said they are conducting the death investigation, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is conducting the accident investigation.

If anyone has more information about the incident, they are asked to contact Agent Kevin Morris of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group