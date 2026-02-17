Woman receives prison time for using megaphone to insult neighbors at night for almost two years

Residents of Kaohsiung, Taiwan, were disturbed for nearly two years by a neighbor who used sound-amplifying equipment on her balcony to insult them at odd hours of the night.

The woman, surnamed Chen, broadcasted abusive language at maximum volume, disturbing the peace of several households in the neighborhood.

After failing to reason with Chen, dozens of neighbors filed a complaint with the police, leading to a court ruling against her.

Chen was sentenced to three months in prison, commutable to a fine, for her deliberate and repeated use of amplified equipment to broadcast insults late at night.

