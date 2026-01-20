Woman killed, man critically injured in double stabbing in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating a deadly overnight stabbing.

A double-stabbing incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday at an office building on Lee Road near Adanson Street.

The stabbing resulted in a woman’s death and left a man in critical condition.

The victims were found at the business plaza on Lee Road and were rushed to a local hospital, where the woman later died.

Some people within nearby offices were initially placed on lockdown as deputies responded to the scene.

Investigators continued their work at the scene Tuesday morning, piecing together details surrounding the stabbings.

Information about the identities of the victims has not been released, and it remains unclear how the stabbings occurred.

Authorities have not released any details regarding a potential suspect in the case.

