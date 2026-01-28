Woman critically injured, suspect dead from self-inflicted wound in Windermere shooting

WINDERMERE, Fla. — Early Tuesday, Orange County deputies responded to a domestic-related shooting in the 14000 block of Sonco Avenue, where a woman was found with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital, while deputies believed the suspect was still inside the home.

After hours of calling for the suspect to surrender, deputies entered the residence this evening and discovered the suspect had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident prompted a response from law enforcement in the Windermere neighborhood near Keene’s Crossing Elementary School.

As a precautionary measure, Keene’s Crossing Elementary School was placed on a secure hold. Officials stated that all students and staff at the school are safe, and the police activity is unrelated to the school.

You can see their statement below:

“Keene’s Crossing Elementary School families were notified that the campus was placed on a secure due to police activity in the area unrelated to the school. All students and staff are safe.”

