Woman arrested after starved dog found in New Smyrna Beach, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Police in New Smyrna Beach said a woman was arrested on charges of felony animal cruelty.

Officers said Port Orange resident Arriana Washington, 19, was arrested after a severely emaciated dog was found on Monday.

Investigators said they first discovered the dog in the 200 block of Inwood Avenue. The animal was found in a deplorable physical condition with visible ribs, hips, and spine, as well as significant muscle loss.

The dog was immediately transported to the Edgewater Animal Shelter for emergency veterinary care due to the severity of her condition.

While a neighborhood canvass did not initially identify an owner, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department requested public assistance on Tuesday.

Multiple individuals came forward with information that allowed investigators to identify Washington as the owner, according to police.

Witnesses told police they were familiar with the dog, and Washington reported a history of long-term neglect.

According to police reports, the animal was confined indoors without being walked and lacked proper food, water, and care.

Witnesses also described the dog urinating and defecating inside the living spaces.

Staff at the Edgewater Animal Shelter have named the dog Olive.

Since she arrived at the facility, Olive has gained approximately six pounds and continues to show steady improvement under veterinary supervision.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department credited the public for providing information that assisted in the investigation.

The department also thanked the Edgewater Animal Shelter for its dedication to Olive’s recovery.

