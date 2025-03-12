Local

Winter Park voters overturn ban on certain leaf blowers

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Voters in Winter Park have reversed a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.

They made that decision in Tuesday’s municipal election.

In 2022, city commissioners voted to ban those leaf blowers over noise and environmental concerns.

They hoped the ordinance would force landscapers to use electric ones instead.

On Tuesday, roughly 54% of residents who voted agreed that gas-powered leaf blowers should be allowed.

