Local

Windermere High School senior among 4 killed in high-speed crash, officials say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Windermere High School senior among 4 killed in high-speed crash, officials say A terrible crash in Orange County took the lives of four people over the weekend. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A terrible crash in Orange County took the lives of four people over the weekend.

Among the victims was Sammy Lahik, a scholar-student from Windermere High School.

Grief counselors will be at the school this week to help students who are dealing with his passing.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Central Florida Parkway and Whitley Place.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a Toyota Camry and a BMW were speeding when the crash happened.

In total, four people died.

Troopers said Lahik was a passenger in one of two cars speeding down the road west of John Young Parkway when one car tried to pass the other before colliding.

One car crashed into a light pole and the other hit several trees.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!