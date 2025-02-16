Wind and showers move in on Sunday, as cooler temps come in through the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Staying pleasant and warm overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will be windy as showers move in for the afternoon.

Expecting highs in the mid 80s.

Cooler temperatures return on Monday. Expecting highs near 70 with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

