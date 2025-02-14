Local

Will he or won't he? President Donald Trump rumored to attend Sunday's Daytona 500

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
Super Bowl Football Lara Trump, from left, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and Ivanka Trump's son Theodore watch from a suite prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump last appeared at a sporting event.....just last weekend actually when he became the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl. And he will look to continue his sports road trip this Sunday if Federal Aviation Administration reports are any indication.

According to FAA filings released on Thursday, several Temporary Flight Restrictions, or TSRs, were put in place around Mar-a-Lago and around the Daytona International Speedway for over the weekend.

Those alone are not strange, as President Trump is known for spending time at his home in Palm Beach and with a major event like the 500 in town, restrictions around the speedway are expected with flyovers and the Goodyear Blimp being in town.

President Donald Trump becomes grand marshal at Daytona 500 in 2020 President Donald Trump speaks before the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Alex Brandon/AP) (Alex Brandon/AP)

But it is the timing of those TSRs and some of the accompanying notes that have people talking. Restrictions surrounding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home change at a time that implies he would be leaving the area mid-day on Sunday and returning later that day.

Meanwhile in Daytona, an accompanying TSR implies a ‘VIP’ arrival in the area within that timeframe.

All signs point towards this being a real possibility with the president a well know sports fan and an expected pro-Trump crowd could be too much to resist. Though don’t expect a replay of 2020 where President Trump was Grand Marshall, that sits with new Captain America actor Anthony Mackie.

The green flag is scheduled to drop for the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16th at 2:30 pm on FOX.

