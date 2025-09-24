Will the Fujiwhara effect influence twin tropical disturbances in Atlantic?

ORLANDO, Fla. — As two tropical systems work to strengthen in the Atlantic, an unusual phenomenon called the Fujiwhara effect could potentially occur.

The Fujiwhara effect happens when two nearby tropical systems interact with each other.

It can significantly influence their movement and, in some cases, their intensity.

During this phenomenon, the larger storm could actually absorb the smaller storm.

Invest 93L will likely become a tropical depression or next named storm, Humberto, within the next 48 hours.

Invest 94L will take longer to develop.

Though they are both expected to avoid making landfall in Florida, coastal hazards will likely occur this weekend and early next week.

