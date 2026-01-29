Widespread 20s, with wind chills in the single digits possible this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A strong Nor’Easter is set to impact Florida this weekend, possibly bringing record-low temperatures.

A combination of a significant snowpack, frigid Arctic air, and the approaching storm could lead to conditions not seen since December 2010.

The expected lows on Sunday could break the 1936 record.

Snow flurries are projected along the Gulf coast near Tampa and north of Volusia County late Saturday through early Sunday, with the exact amounts yet to be determined.

Wind gusts associated with the Nor’Easter are predicted to exceed 40 mph, leading to frigid conditions and potentially hazardous beach conditions.

Forecasters have warned that wind chills could feel as cold as 15 degrees throughout our area during this cold snap.

Locals can expect rough beach conditions as the Nor’Easter approaches, leading to high surf and beach advisories.

Shelters are likely to see an increase in visitors seeking warmth due to extreme temperatures and wind chills.

Temperatures will be mild and mostly sunny on Thursday with highs in the mid-60s.

On Friday, temperatures will start in the 40s and reach the 70s, but this pleasant weather will soon give way to more extreme conditions.

