Why are viewers being forced to watch Randall Terry’s graphic abortion ad?

There is currently a graphic political ad circulating many television stations during commercial breaks.

The campaign advertisements claim to include graphic images of aborted babies.





Randall Terry is a presidential candidate running in the 2024 election under the Constitution Party, Christian and anti-abortion activist.

Terry has purchased ads on many television stations across the country in which shows depictions of disturbing anti abortion photos. Some of these stations include FOX and ABC stations.

The Federal Communications Commission makes it illegal to block or alter ads, so regardless of how disturbing and upsetting Terry’s ads are, to the general public, there’s nothing these stations can do about it.

The FCC’s rules states that “Broadcast stations are prohibited from censoring or rejecting political ads that are paid for and sponsored by legally qualified candidates. This no-censorship provision does not apply to political ads that are sponsored by non-candidate third parties”

Randall Terry is not on the ballot for some states, but he does meet the FCC’s requirements to be considered a legally qualified candidate.





A disclaimer has been issued before the advertisement airs.





Randall Terry is on the ballot for Florida.

