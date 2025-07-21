Local

White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland trip press pool

By Laurel Lee
Trump White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt arrives to speak with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)
By Laurel Lee

The White House is removing the Wall Street Journal from the pool of reporters covering the president’s weekend trip to Scotland.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said access changes were made in response to the Wall Street Journal’s “fake and defamatory” reporting about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

The Journal’s July 17th story described birthday letters Epstein received in 2003, including one allegedly from Trump with a sketch of a nude woman.

Trump denied the claims and filed a defamation lawsuit, saying no such letter or drawing exists.

READ: Request to unseal Epstein grand jury transcripts likely to disappoint, ex-prosecutors say

A Journal reporter, uninvolved in the story, was scheduled for a press pool spot during Trump’s trip to Scotland but was blocked.

Earlier this year, Leavitt removed the White House Correspondents’ Association from the pool assignment process, giving the administration direct control over press access.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!