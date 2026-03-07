Where to Stream Every 2026 Oscar-Nominated Film

The 98th Academy Awards Nominees are a mix of expected frontrunners and a few surprise contenders across acting, directing, screenwriting, and technical categories.

If you’re gearing up for the 2026 Oscars and want to catch up on all the films before awards night, this guide breaks down where every nominated movie is streaming, available to rent, or playing in theaters right now.

Top Nominees

Sinners (16 Nominations)

Nominations include: Best Picture, Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Best Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku), Best Supporting Actor (Delroy Lindo), Best Director (Ryan Coogler), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Original Score, and more

Watch on: HBO Max, Video on Demand

One Battle After Another (13 Nominations)

Nominations include: Best Picture, Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor), Best Supporting Actor (Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn), Best Director (Paul T. Anderson)

Watch on: HBO Max, Video on Demand

Frankenstein (9 Nominations)

Nominations include: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Jacob Elordi), Best Adapted Screenplay

Streaming on: Netflix

Marty Supreme (9 Nominations)

Nominations include: Best Picture, Best Actor (Timothee Chalamet), Best Director (Josh Safdie)

Preorder on: Video on Demand

Sentimental Value (9 Nominations)

Nominations include: Best Picture, Best Actress (Renate Reinsve), Best Supporting Actress (Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas), Best Supporting Actor (Stellan Skarsgård)

Streaming on: Video on Demand, Hulu (starting March 23)

Hamnet (8 Nominations)

Nominations include: Best Picture, Best Actress (Jessie Buckley), Best Director (Chloé Zhao)

Streaming on: Video on Demand, Hulu (starting March 6)

Additional Multi‑Nominees

Bugonia (4 Nominations)

Watch on: Peacock, Video on Demand

F1 (4 Nominations)

Watch on: Apple TV, Video on Demand

The Secret Agent (4 Nominations)

Preorder on: Apple TV, Video on Demand

Train Dreams (4 Nominations)

Streaming on: Netflix

Two‑Nomination Films

Avatar: Fire and Ash (2)

Watch: In Theaters Only

Blue Moon (2)

Stream on: Video on Demand

It Was Just an Accident (2)

Stream on: Video on Demand

KPop Demon Hunters (2)

Streaming on: Netflix

Sirāt (2)

Streaming on: Apple TV

Films With One Oscar Nomination

Acting

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – HBO Max, Video on Demand

– HBO Max, Video on Demand Song Sung Blue – Peacock (starting Feb. 13), Video on Demand

– Peacock (starting Feb. 13), Video on Demand Weapons – HBO Max, Video on Demand

International Feature

The Voice of Hind Rajab – AppleTV

– AppleTV It Was Just an Accident – Video on Demand

Animated Feature

Arco – In theaters

– In theaters Elio – Disney+

– Disney+ Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Video on Demand

– Video on Demand Zootopia 2 – In theaters

Original Song

Diane Warren: Relentless – Video on Demand

– Video on Demand Viva Verdi! – In theaters, YouTube

Makeup & Hairstyling

Kokuho – In theatres

– In theatres The Smashing Machine – Video on Demand

– Video on Demand The Ugly Stepsister – AMC+, Hulu

Visual Effects

The Lost Bus – Apple TV, Video on Demand

Documentary Feature

Come See Me in the Good Light – Apple TV

– Apple TV Cutting Through the Rocks – In theaters

– In theaters Mr. Nobody Against Putin – Video on Demand

– Video on Demand The Alabama Solution – HBO Max

– HBO Max The Perfect Neighbor – Netflix

Live Action Short

A Friend of Dorothy – Instagram

– Instagram Butcher’s Stain – Website

– Website Jane Austen’s Period Drama – Kanopy

– Kanopy The Singers – Website

– Website Two People Exchanging Saliva – YouTube

Animated Short

Butterfly – YouTube

– YouTube Forevergreen – Website

– Website Retirement Plan – YouTube

– YouTube The Girl Who Cried Pearls – NFB

– NFB The Three Sisters – YouTube

Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms – Netflix

– Netflix Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud – HBO Max

– HBO Max Children No More: Were and Are Gone – Apple TV

– Apple TV The Devil Is Busy – HBO Max

– HBO Max Perfectly a Strangeness – Website

