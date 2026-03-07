Where to Stream Every 2026 Oscar-Nominated Film

The 98th Academy Awards Nominees are a mix of expected frontrunners and a few surprise contenders across acting, directing, screenwriting, and technical categories.
If you’re gearing up for the 2026 Oscars and want to catch up on all the films before awards night, this guide breaks down where every nominated movie is streaming, available to rent, or playing in theaters right now.
Top Nominees
Sinners (16 Nominations)
Nominations include: Best Picture, Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Best Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku), Best Supporting Actor (Delroy Lindo), Best Director (Ryan Coogler), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Original Score, and more
Watch on: HBO Max, Video on Demand
One Battle After Another (13 Nominations)
Nominations include: Best Picture, Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor), Best Supporting Actor (Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn), Best Director (Paul T. Anderson)
Watch on: HBO Max, Video on Demand
Frankenstein (9 Nominations)
Nominations include: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Jacob Elordi), Best Adapted Screenplay
Streaming on: Netflix
Marty Supreme (9 Nominations)
Nominations include: Best Picture, Best Actor (Timothee Chalamet), Best Director (Josh Safdie)
Preorder on: Video on Demand
Sentimental Value (9 Nominations)
Nominations include: Best Picture, Best Actress (Renate Reinsve), Best Supporting Actress (Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas), Best Supporting Actor (Stellan Skarsgård)
Streaming on: Video on Demand, Hulu (starting March 23)
Hamnet (8 Nominations)
Nominations include: Best Picture, Best Actress (Jessie Buckley), Best Director (Chloé Zhao)
Streaming on: Video on Demand, Hulu (starting March 6)
Additional Multi‑Nominees
Bugonia (4 Nominations)
Watch on: Peacock, Video on Demand
F1 (4 Nominations)
Watch on: Apple TV, Video on Demand
The Secret Agent (4 Nominations)
Preorder on: Apple TV, Video on Demand
Train Dreams (4 Nominations)
Streaming on: Netflix
Two‑Nomination Films
Avatar: Fire and Ash (2)
Watch: In Theaters Only
Blue Moon (2)
Stream on: Video on Demand
It Was Just an Accident (2)
Stream on: Video on Demand
KPop Demon Hunters (2)
Streaming on: Netflix
Sirāt (2)
Streaming on: Apple TV
Films With One Oscar Nomination
Acting
- If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – HBO Max, Video on Demand
- Song Sung Blue – Peacock (starting Feb. 13), Video on Demand
- Weapons – HBO Max, Video on Demand
International Feature
- The Voice of Hind Rajab – AppleTV
- It Was Just an Accident – Video on Demand
Animated Feature
- Arco – In theaters
- Elio – Disney+
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Video on Demand
- Zootopia 2 – In theaters
Original Song
- Diane Warren: Relentless – Video on Demand
- Viva Verdi! – In theaters, YouTube
Makeup & Hairstyling
- Kokuho – In theatres
- The Smashing Machine – Video on Demand
- The Ugly Stepsister – AMC+, Hulu
Visual Effects
- The Lost Bus – Apple TV, Video on Demand
Documentary Feature
- Come See Me in the Good Light – Apple TV
- Cutting Through the Rocks – In theaters
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin – Video on Demand
- The Alabama Solution – HBO Max
- The Perfect Neighbor – Netflix
Live Action Short
- A Friend of Dorothy – Instagram
- Butcher’s Stain – Website
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama – Kanopy
- The Singers – Website
- Two People Exchanging Saliva – YouTube
Animated Short
- Butterfly – YouTube
- Forevergreen – Website
- Retirement Plan – YouTube
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls – NFB
- The Three Sisters – YouTube
Documentary Short
- All the Empty Rooms – Netflix
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud – HBO Max
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone – Apple TV
- The Devil Is Busy – HBO Max
- Perfectly a Strangeness – Website
