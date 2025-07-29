Where to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — National Chicken Wing Day is here once again!

The holiday, which began in 1977 when Buffalo, New York mayor Stan Makowski coined July 29 as a celebration of the “thousands of pounds of chicken wings [that] are consumed by Buffalonians ... throughout the city each week,” has since become a nationwide event. And some of the best deals and meals are right here in Orlando.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

LOCAL FAVORITES

Papa Bees: 480 S Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood.

The Hideaway Bar: 51 Virginia Drive, Orlando.

Flyers Wings & Grill: 5621 W Colonial Drive, Orlando.

CHAIN DEALS

Buffalo Wild Wings: Order $10 or more worth of food, and receive six free boneless or traditional wings.

Wingstop: Get five free wings with any qualifying chicken purchase when you use the code FREEWINGS at checkout on the Wingstop website or app.

Popeyes: Purchase a six-piece bone-in wings and get another six-piece order for free via the Popeyes website or app.

Applebees: Buy one to-go order of Boneless Wings or Classic Bone-In Wings and get another free.

Hooters: Buy an order of 10 wings and get another 10 free, served in any style.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group