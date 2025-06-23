What to Know About the Upcoming Orange County Special Primary Election

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Tuesday Orange County is expected to vote on its District 15 successor following the recent passing of State Sen. Geraldine Thompson.

The ballot includes four Democratic candidates:

Coretta Anthony Smith, personal injury attorney

Alan Grayson, former U.S. House representative (2009-2011) and (2013-2017)

Randolph Bracy III, former state senator (2016-2022) and former House representative (2012-206)

Lavon Bracy Davis, current state representative for District 40.

Both Randolph Bracy and Lavon Bracy Davis were mentored by Sen. Thompson.

A seat will seat be open for District 40 after it is vacated by current state representative Lavon Bracy Davis in March.

The two Democratic candidates on Tuesday’s ballots will be Travaris McCurdy and RaShon Young.

The remaining candidates for the general election set for September are Republican Tuan Le and Independent Christopher Hall.

To participate in this election, be sure you are registered to vote.

