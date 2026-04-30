Crime And Law

Well-known Santa Claus in Central Florida among 19 arrested in child predator sting

Operation Child Protector VIII leads to 19 arrests as deputies target suspects accused of traveling to meet minors for illegal sexual activity.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Well-known Santa Claus in Central Florida among 19 arrested in child predator sting Operation Child Protector VIII leads to 19 arrests as deputies target suspects accused of traveling to meet minors for illegal sexual activity. (WFTV)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — During a multi-day undercover operation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, nineteen suspects were arrested for allegedly attempting to meet minors for sexual encounters.

The operation, called “Operation Child Protector VIII,” involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Auburndale Police Department, Davenport Police Department, Lake City Police Department, Orlando Police Department, and several sheriff’s offices and state divisions.

According to officials, 19 suspects were arrested and collectively face 85 felony charges and 8 misdemeanors.

Below is a list of those arrested, including their names and ages:

  • Tyler Berrie, 33
  • Trenton Berry, 51
  • Noah Berumen, 33 (Orlando)
  • Gheorghe Bradley, 39
  • Alan Brown Jr., 21
  • Joshua Sanchez Bullard, 35
  • Hongkun Cheng, 24
  • Clinton Dees, 38
  • David Esquivel, 57
  • Noah Geraci, 27
  • Derek Heard, 34
  • Thomas Hicks, 68
  • Lonnie Hill Sr., 62
  • Robert Johnson, 62
  • Saulo Jurado-Rodriguez, 18
  • Ahmed Morsi, 36
  • Josue Negron, 27
  • George Thomas Jr., 57
  • Joshua Velez, 35

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd highlighted the unusual nature of the arrest of Thomas Hicks, a well-known for-hire Santa Claus, during a public statement, saying, “Speaking of believing, we even arrested Santa Claus during this undercover operation.”

SEE THE ENTIRE PRESSER BELOW:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.



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