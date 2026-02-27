Weber recalls over 3.2 million metal wire bristle grill brushes due to ingestion hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 3.2 million metal wire bristle grill brushes due to the risk of bristles coming off and causing serious internal injuries.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

At least 38 incidents have been reported, with four people needing medical treatment after swallowing the metal pieces.

The recalled brushes have plastic or wood handles, are between 12 inches and 21 inches long, and were sold at various retailers including Lowe’s, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Target, Amazon.com, and Weber.com for $10 to $17.

Consumers are advised to stop using the brushes and contact Weber for a safe alternative.

For more information or assistance, consumers can contact Weber by phone at 877-597-9588 or online.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group