Weather woes: Dozens of weekend flights preemptively canceled out of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Travelers to and from Orlando International Airport were already being hit with delays and cancellations ahead of a severe storm that’s expected to impact a large swath of the United States this weekend.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, FlightAware listed nearly 80 Saturday cancellations to and from Central Florida’s largest airport as Southwest, Spirit and American Airlines pared down their flight schedules to ease the strain on their crews and systems.

The affected destinations included Nashville, Columbus and Dallas, among other Midwest destinations where snow and ice were expected.

Sunday was even worse: nearly 130 cancellations, largely by the same airlines to both Midwest and mid-Atlantic cities like Raleigh, Philadelphia and Charlotte.

Passengers said they had been checking the weather days in advance and were trying to make backup plans for their trips before competition for the remaining seats on flights that weren’t canceled grew too fierce.

