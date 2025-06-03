Weak Atlantic system working to develop off Florida’s east coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring an area of tropical disturbance near the east coast of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the non-tropical low-pressure system as it works to develop over the next couple of days.

With only a 10% chance of developing, the disturbance is unlikely to become a named storm.

However, its potential is enough to keep meteorologists on alert.

The area is forecast to move northeast and away from Florida at 10 to 15 mph.

If it lingers over the warm waters of the Atlantic, it could develop tropical characteristics.

Even without major development, the system could stir up gusty winds and rough surf along the east coast over the next few days.

