‘We have made it to the moon’ Private lunar lander Blue Ghost touches down

TEXAS - — Firefly’s Blue Ghost lunar lander captured a bright image of the Moon’s South Pole through the cameras on its top deck while it traveled to the Moon as part of NASA’s CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative and Artemis campaign.

The Blue Ghost lunar lander touched down on the moon Sunday morning to further study the surrounding environment. The video shows visuals captured during the third and final lunar orbit.

The Blue Ghost lander is upright and in stable condition. The successful Moon delivery is part of NASA’s CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative and Artemis campaign.

This is Firefly’s first CLPS delivery and first Moon landing.

This incredible achievement demonstrates how NASA and American companies are leading the way in space exploration for the benefit of all,” said NASA acting Administrator Janet Petro.

The 10 NASA science and technology instruments aboard the lander will operate on the lunar surface for approximately one lunar day or about 14 Earth days.

Petro continues, “We have already learned many lessons – and the technological and science demonstrations onboard Firefly’s Blue Ghost Mission 1 will improve our ability to not only discover more science but to ensure the safety of our spacecraft instruments for future human exploration – both in the short term and long term.”

“On behalf of our entire team, I want to thank NASA for entrusting Firefly as their lunar delivery provider,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. “Blue Ghost’s successful Moon landing has laid the groundwork for the future of commercial exploration across cislunar space. We’re now looking forward to more than 14 days of surface operations to unlock even more science data that will have a substantial impact on future missions to the Moon and Mars.”

