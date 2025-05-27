WDBO exclusive with Dr. Maria Vazquez on upcoming Orange County Public School updates for 2025-2026

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

With the school year coming to an end, Dr. Maria Vazquez joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to reflect on a successful school year, and how to tackle modern day learning.

Orange County is battling absenteeism, an issue that has grown following the pandemic.

The county seeks to address this by surveying opinions from students who are frequently absent. Vazquez says they have started a campaign initiative to inform parents about when their children are absent.

Vazquez says that unofficial data show a roughly five percent decrease in chronic absenteeism this year.

With that, the decline in attendance is not the only concern for Orange County Public Schools, as there is another factor leaving desks empty: the county is facing a drop in enrollment.

READ: Bounty hunting for children? How OCPS’ new recruitment deal works

The county is trying to recruit students back to Orange County Schools, and are encouraging principals to have dialogue with parents that choose to withdraw their children.

To hear more on the Superintendent’s plans for the upcoming school year, tune into the full episode of the Anez Sez Podcast:

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group