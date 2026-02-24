Waymo’s robotaxis now being dispatched in 10 major U.S. markets with expansion in Texas and Florida

Waymo is launching its fully driverless ride-hailing service in four more U.S. cities - three in Texas and one in Florida.

The service will expand to Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Orlando, with a fleet of autonomous vehicles ready to pick up passengers in a 25-square-mile service area.

The vehicles are equipped with an array of sensors and hardware to ensure safety.

A company spokesman said: “The Waymo driver is always driving, it’s always in control of your routing and destination, it does all those calculations on board.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Waymo after incidents in Austin, with the company addressing safety concerns through software updates and collaboration with authorities.

Waymo emphasizes safety and offers human support close at hand, with a live support agent available 24/7 via a button inside the vehicle and a QR code for law enforcement in emergencies.

