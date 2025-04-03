Local

WATCH: Polk County man points gun at truck driver during road rage incident, deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Polk County man points gun at truck driver during road rage incident, deputies say A man in Polk County is facing a handful of charges after deputies said he pointed a gun at a truck driver. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Polk County is facing a handful of charges after deputies said he pointed a gun at a truck driver.

Dashcam video shows a white car passing a truck in Mulberry last Friday before doing a brake check in front of them.

Investigators said that’s when Camden Davis leaned out of the car, pointed a gun at the truck, and threatened to shoot.

Davis told investigators that the truck had cut him off.

He’s now facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!