News

Gov. DeSantis announces $389M for water restoration in Brevard County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
DeSantis to speak in Palm Bay on Tuesday FILE IMAGE: Gov. Ron DeSantis (Source: Gov. Ron DeSantis' Facebook page)
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

PALM BAY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis made a stop in Central Florida on Tuesday morning.

Watch the full news conference here:

Florida Dept. of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis Lambert joined DeSantis at the event.

The press conference was held at the Ted Moorhead Lagoon House on Dixie Highway.

Channel 9 will provide more details on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!