WATCH: Florida crews respond to house fire during flooding from Hurricane Helene

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — First responders in Florida came across an active house fire while navigating Hurricane Helene floodwaters by boat.

Crews from the South Pasadena Fire Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office found the scene while responding to water rescues.

The area was completely flooded when they found a home that was fully involved in a fire.

Firefighters said large objects, including dumpsters, were floating through the water and causing additional hazards.

Crews said they have been responding to as many emergency calls as possible.

